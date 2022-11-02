ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €660.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €660.00 ($673.47) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($746.94) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €550.00 ($561.22) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

ASML Stock Performance

