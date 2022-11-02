Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Price Performance

ASRT opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter worth $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 393,735 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.