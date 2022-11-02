Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Assertio Price Performance
ASRT opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter worth $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 393,735 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.