Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.