AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

