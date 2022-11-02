Avantor, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avantor by 26.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

