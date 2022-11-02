Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

