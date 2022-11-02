Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.25

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.25 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.17). Avation shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17), with a volume of 17,808 shares.

Avation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of £67.31 million and a P/E ratio of 440.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.25.

Avation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.