AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jonestrading

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Further Reading

