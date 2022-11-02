Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE AX opened at $39.14 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

