Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.38. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $148,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

