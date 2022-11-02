B. Riley Cuts Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $11.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Backblaze from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.13.

Shares of BLZE opened at 4.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.16. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.06 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 20.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

