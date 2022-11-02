B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

