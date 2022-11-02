B. Riley Increases Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $535.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $161,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.