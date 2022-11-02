Baader Bank Downgrades DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) to Reduce

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baader Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on the stock.

DIC Asset Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

