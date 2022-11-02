Baader Bank Downgrades DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) to Reduce

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baader Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on the stock.
DIC Asset Stock Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.40.
DIC Asset Company Profile
