Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCH opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 107.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

