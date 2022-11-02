Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Up 2.1 %

BSMX stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.