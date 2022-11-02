Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Up 2.1 %
BSMX stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
