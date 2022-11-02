Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $8.02. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 195,154 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

