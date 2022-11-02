Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BELFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Shares of BELFB stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
