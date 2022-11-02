Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BELFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.