BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $8,895,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

BRBR stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.