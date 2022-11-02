Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

