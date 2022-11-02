Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares.

Big Cypress Acquisition Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

