BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $2,040,030. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

