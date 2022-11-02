Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

