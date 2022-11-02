Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

BLMN opened at $23.67 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 90.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 472,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 455,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,949,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

