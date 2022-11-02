BMO Capital Markets Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $335.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 2.2 %

HUBS stock opened at $290.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.