BMO Capital Markets Trims AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price to $169.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

NYSE ABBV opened at $146.91 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $259.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

