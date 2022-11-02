BMO Capital Markets Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $85.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.