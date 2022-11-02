BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,194 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 143.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.