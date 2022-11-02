Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.46

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $30.50. Bombardier shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 35,206 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Bombardier Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

