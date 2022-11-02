Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.12. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 13,000 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
About Bright Mountain Media
Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas.
