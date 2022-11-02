Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.13. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 34,248 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $87.54 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

