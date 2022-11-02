Brokers Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

PMT stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 112,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

