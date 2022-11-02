BTIG Research Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock worth $1,566,275. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

