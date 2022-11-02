C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.43

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.43 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.24). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 168,111 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.81. The stock has a market cap of £49.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

