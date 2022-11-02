CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €4.10 at Societe Generale

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.45 ($3.52) to €3.60 ($3.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

