Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.87

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.87 and traded as low as C$22.51. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) shares last traded at C$22.87, with a volume of 20,380 shares.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87. The firm has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.