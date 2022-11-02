California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

CWT stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,215 shares of company stock worth $134,052. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

