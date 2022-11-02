Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $115.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.