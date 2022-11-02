Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.