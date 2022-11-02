Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $27.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

