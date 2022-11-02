Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR:COK opened at €25.48 ($26.00) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €23.04 ($23.51) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($66.14). The firm has a market cap of $982.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

