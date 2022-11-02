Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR COK opened at €25.48 ($26.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.68. Cancom has a 1 year low of €23.04 ($23.51) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($66.14).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

