Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Research analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.10.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $418.56 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 422.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,200. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.