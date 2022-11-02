Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSII opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.05. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.