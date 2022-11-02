CareMax (CMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

