Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$272.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Cargojet Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $153.20.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

