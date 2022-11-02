Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) PT Raised to €167.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €156.00 ($159.18) to €167.00 ($170.41) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $122.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.
