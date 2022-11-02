Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Cowen

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

