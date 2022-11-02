Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Cowen

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

CARR opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

