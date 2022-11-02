Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 40.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cars.com by 642.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $937.88 million, a PE ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

