Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 40.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cars.com by 642.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of CARS opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $937.88 million, a PE ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.